West Brom welcome Wolves to The Hawthorns in the Premier League this evening, as the hosts seek to stave off what seems like an inevitable relegation.

Sam Allardyce has never faced the drop before, but that feels like it will change this season, with West Brom 19th in the standings and 11 points from safety with five matches left this term.

Wolves’ uninspiring campaign, meanwhile, sees them sitting in 12th and hoping to respond positively after a 4-0 thrashing by Burnley in their most recent outing.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 6pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and the SkyGo app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

West Brom will be missing long-term absentee Branislav Ivanovic, with Robert Snodgrass also unavailable.

For Wolves, injured trio Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Jonny will all miss out, as will Fernando Marcal. Joao Moutinho and Nelson Semedo are expected to recover in time to feature, however.

Predicted line-ups

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Pereira, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Robinson; Diagne

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Boly; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Willian Jose, Podence

Odds

West Brom: 7/4

Draw: 11/5

Wolves: 13/8

Prediction

Wolves 1-1 West Brom.