Two largely settled sides with few injury concerns meet in a London derby as West Ham take on Brentford.

Both clubs are enjoying strong starts to the season, with Thomas Frank’s Brentford eyeing a win over the hosts that would take them ahead of their cross-town opponents.

Brentford secured an impressive point against Liverpool last weekend as they twice came from behind in an entertaining game that finished 3-3.

West Ham, meanwhile, were again powered to victory by Premier League co-top scorer Michail Antonio after Declan Rice had set up the striker in the dying embers of their clash with Leeds.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST on Sunday 4 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which begins on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Team news

With the club also in Europa League action this week, David Moyes is managing an in places thin squad carefully but has a reasonably settled first choice side without major fitness concerns. Tomas Soucek has been off-form of late but possesses significant credit in the bank.

Thomas Frank also has few injury concerns, though Josh Dasilva is a long-term absentee. Shandon Baptiste was only on the bench against Liverpool after his sending off the week before, but could come back in to the midfield three. Ethan Pinnock will have his hands full with international teammate Michail Antonio.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Brentford: David Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Odds

West Ham - 4/5

Draw - 5/2

Newcastle - 15/4

Prediction

This could be a pulsating affair, with both sides playing with a degree of both confidence and freedom. West Ham will know this is precisely the sort of home encounter they must win to again challenge for the European places but will be challenged by Brentford, who may just snare a point. West Ham 2-2 Brentford