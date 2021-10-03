West Ham and Brentford will be hoping to continue impressive starts to the Premier League season as they meet at the London Stadium.

Powered by the goals of Michail Antonio and a squad with both role clarity and consistency, West Ham again look well-placed to challenge and secured a win over Leeds last weekend thanks to their striker’s last-minute winner.

Brentford, meanwhile, snatched a point in an enjoyable encounter with Liverpool as Thomas Frank’s side twice came from behind in a game that finished 3-3.

The two cross-London clubs have a degree of familiarity with one another, having battled at the Brentford Community Stadium during the preseason, a game West Ham won 1-0 thanks to a goal from former Bees’ creator Said Benrahma.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST on Sunday 4 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which begins on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Team news

With the club also in Europa League action this week, David Moyes is managing an in places thin squad carefully but has a reasonably settled first choice side without major fitness concerns. Tomas Soucek has been off-form of late but possesses significant credit in the bank.

Thomas Frank also has few injury concerns, though Josh Dasilva is a long-term absentee. Shandon Baptiste was only on the bench against Liverpool after his sending off the week before, but could come back in to the midfield three. Ethan Pinnock will have his hands full with international teammate Michail Antonio.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Brentford: David Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Odds

West Ham - 4/5

Draw - 5/2

Newcastle - 15/4

Prediction

This could be a pulsating affair, with both sides playing with a degree of both confidence and freedom. West Ham will know this is precisely the sort of home encounter they must win to again challenge for the European places but will be challenged by Brentford, who may just snare a point. West Ham 2-2 Brentford