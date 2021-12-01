The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
West Ham vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s match
West Ham United are looking to get their top-four push back on track when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the London Stadium this evening.
David Moyes’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, both in the Premier League and the Europa League. However, back-to-back top-flight defeats against Wolves and Manchester City have somewhat halted their momentum.
The Hammers remain in fourth, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, and will be looking to take advantage of the Seagulls’ poor form.
Brighton started the campaign in style, too, but have tailed off rather more dramatically and have not won in the league since 19 September. They remain in the top half heading into the midweek round of fixtures, though, despite that disappointing run.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 7.30pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.
If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
What is the team news?
Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the Hammers while Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out.
Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are Brighton’s only absentees.
Predicted line-ups
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio
Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Trossard, Moder, March; Maupay
Odds
West Ham - 1/1
Draw - 12/5
Brighton - 11/4
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies