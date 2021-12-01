The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

West Ham vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s match

Wednesday 01 December 2021 07:18
Match Preview: West Ham vs Brighton Hove on 1/12/2021

West Ham United are looking to get their top-four push back on track when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the London Stadium this evening.

David Moyes’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, both in the Premier League and the Europa League. However, back-to-back top-flight defeats against Wolves and Manchester City have somewhat halted their momentum.

The Hammers remain in fourth, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, and will be looking to take advantage of the Seagulls’ poor form.

Brighton started the campaign in style, too, but have tailed off rather more dramatically and have not won in the league since 19 September. They remain in the top half heading into the midweek round of fixtures, though, despite that disappointing run.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 7.30pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the Hammers while Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out.

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are Brighton’s only absentees.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Trossard, Moder, March; Maupay

Odds

West Ham - 1/1

Draw - 12/5

Brighton - 11/4

