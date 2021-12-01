West Ham United are looking to get their top-four push back on track when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the London Stadium this evening.

David Moyes’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, both in the Premier League and the Europa League. However, back-to-back top-flight defeats against Wolves and Manchester City have somewhat halted their momentum.

The Hammers remain in fourth, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, and will be looking to take advantage of the Seagulls’ poor form.

Brighton started the campaign in style, too, but have tailed off rather more dramatically and have not won in the league since 19 September. They remain in the top half heading into the midweek round of fixtures, though, despite that disappointing run.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 7.30pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the Hammers while Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out.

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are Brighton’s only absentees.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Trossard, Moder, March; Maupay

Odds

West Ham - 1/1

Draw - 12/5

Brighton - 11/4