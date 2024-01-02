Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham will look to strengthen their position within the Premier League’s top six when they host Brighton on Tuesday evening.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed a fruitful festive period in the league, registering impressive wins against Manchester United and Arsenal to shoot up into sixth place.

After Erik ten Hag’s side lost again before the new year - this time against Nottingham Forest - a win for the Hammers would see them move five points clear of the Red Devils and just four points off the top four.

Brighton, meanwhile, have the opportunity to leapfrog both sides and move into sixth themselves should they back up their impressive 4-2 win over Tottenham with an away win in London.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is West Ham vs Brighton?

The match will kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Tuesday 2 January at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT, and can be streamed also via the Sky Go app.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Both teams have a host of unavailable players due to injuries and international call-ups. West Ham are without Nayef Aguerd who departs for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Mohammed Kudus is waiting for scans before he travels to join up with the Ghana camp for the tournament. Elsewhere, Lucas Paqueta will miss out after sustaining an injury against Arsenal and Kurt Zouma faces a race against time to be fit having missed the Hammers’ trip to the Emirates last week.

Brighton, meanwhile, lost more players in their 4-2 win over Tottenham last week after Igor and Facundo Buonanotte were forced. Lewis Dunk is suspended after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the same game meaning De Zerbi could be forced to name a makeshift defence with Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey also out. Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March are among the others still sidelined for Brighton.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Fornals. Benrahma; Bowen

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Milner, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Baleba; Lallana, Gross; Ferguson, Pedro.

Odds

West Ham win 8/5

Draw 13/5

Brighton win 6/4

Prediction

An entertaining and open game between two sides forced to improvise with a host of injuries and absentees.West Ham 2-2 Brighton.