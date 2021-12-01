The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is West Ham vs Brighton on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s match
West Ham United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.
After such a spectacular start to the season, the Hammers’ momentum has been halted by back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City. However, they still remain in the top four, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.
Brighton’s form has taken a far more dramatic dip in recent weeks, though, having now failed to win a top-flight match since 19 September.
After a frustrating draw against Leeds last time out, a flustered Graham Potter hit back at the club’s discontented supporters. “Maybe I need a history lesson,” he said. “I need to understand were we are at because as far as I can see we are eighth in the Premier League and the boys are giving everything. We’ll carry on.”
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 7.30pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.
If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
What is the team news?
Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the Hammers while Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out.
Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are Brighton’s only absentees.
Predicted line-ups
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio
Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Trossard, Moder, March; Maupay
Odds
West Ham - 1/1
Draw - 12/5
Brighton - 11/4
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies