West Ham United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

After such a spectacular start to the season, the Hammers’ momentum has been halted by back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City. However, they still remain in the top four, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

Brighton’s form has taken a far more dramatic dip in recent weeks, though, having now failed to win a top-flight match since 19 September.

After a frustrating draw against Leeds last time out, a flustered Graham Potter hit back at the club’s discontented supporters. “Maybe I need a history lesson,” he said. “I need to understand were we are at because as far as I can see we are eighth in the Premier League and the boys are giving everything. We’ll carry on.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 7.30pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

What is the team news?

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the Hammers while Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out.

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are Brighton’s only absentees.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Trossard, Moder, March; Maupay

Odds

West Ham - 1/1

Draw - 12/5

Brighton - 11/4