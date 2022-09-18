Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Moyes believes West Ham’s top players have been below par this season after defeat to his former club Everton left them in the bottom three.

West Ham have only got one Premier League win and just three goals and while Moyes has spent £150 million on new signings, he feels part of the problem lies in the performances of the players who took them to sixth and seventh in the last two seasons.

Moyes feels they can reach such levels again and said it is his responsibility to get them performing again.

“The players who played last year are down on their level,” he said. “We have shown signs we were getting back to it but I don’t think we did today. I need them to play at their best. I am the one who takes the responsibility and I have got to get them back at that level quickly.

“We have to keep going and keep putting the work in, the players have responded well in the last two or three years and there is no reason they cannot reach those heights again.”

Moyes felt his side were affected by their efforts in the Europa Conference League after they beat Silkeborg on Thursday but, as he wants to play in continental competitions every year, feels it is something they have to get used to.

(Getty Images)

“The truthful answer would be yes but I don’t want to give it up so why would I use it as an excuse?” he said.

He felt a draw would have been a fairer result at Goodison Park, adding: “We didn’t play well. I don’t think Everton played well either. It was a tight game. Did we deserve to win? No. Did we deserve to lose? Probably not.”