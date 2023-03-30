Football rumours: Four clubs competing to sign Declan Rice from West Ham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Declan Rice‘s performances for West Ham and England have kicked off a bidding war for his services with Arsenal firming up as favourites to sign the 24-year-old midfielder, according to the Evening Standard. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are also said to be keen.

While Manchester United’s main focus is reportedly on England captain Harry Kane, they have their eyes on France striker Randal Kolo Muani and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund in case they cannot sign the Tottenham striker, the Manchester Evening News reports. Muani, 24 currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt while 20-year-old Hojlund is at Atalanta.

United are also hoping to keep on Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer after his loan deal from Bayern Munich expires, but their bid could depend on what plans new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has for the 29-year-old, according to the Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Vitor Roque: Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in the 18-year-old Brazilian forward, who plays for Athletico Paranaense.

Reo Hatate: Brighton are said to be keen on signing the 25-year-old Japanese midfielder from Celtic.