West Ham begin their Europa League campaign with a tricky tie on away soil against Dinamo Zagreb this evening.

David Moyes’s side are embarking on their first European campaign in 15 years after their brilliant exploits in the Premer League last season, with Genk and Rapid Vienna making up Group H.

Zagreb defeated Tottenham in last season’s round of 16 and will provide a stiff test of the Hammers’ credentials.

West Ham’s momentum has slowed a little recently with back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton, however, they remain unbeaten in four games and saw their squad significantly bolstered by the arrivals of Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral towards the end of the transfer window.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 16 September.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

West Ham have little in the way of injury concerns and Michail Antonio’s suspension after being sent off against Southampton has no bearing on his participation in Europe.

Predicted line-up

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

Zagreb: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

West Ham: 6/5