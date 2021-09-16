West Ham start their first European campaign in 15 years with a tricky test on away soil against Dinamo Zagreb this evening.

David Moyes’s side secured their place in the Europa League group stage after a terrific Premier League season, with Genk and Rapid Vienna completing Group H.

The Hammers began the new season in electric form, defeating Newcastle and Leicester, although their momentum has slowed a little recently with draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton. Nevertheless, their squad has been significantly bolstered by the club’s activity in the transfer window, with Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral all making late moves to east London.

Zagreb defeated Tottenham in last season’s round of 16 when Mislav Orsic scored a memorable hat-trick, and the Croatian champions should provide a stern test of the Hammers’ credentials in Europe.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 16 September.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

West Ham have little in the way of injury concerns and Michail Antonio’s suspension after being sent off against Southampton has no bearing on his participation in Europe.

Predicted line-up

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

Zagreb: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

West Ham: 6/5