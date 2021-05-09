Everton travel to London to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Hammers recovered from back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Chelsea with a win over Burnley courtesy of a double from Michail Antonio.

A win could see David Moyes’ side close the gap on Chelsea in fourth, while Everton need all three points to keep pace with the race for Europe.

The Toffees lost at home to Aston Villa last week, a result that may prove to be damning come the end of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm BST at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Declan Rice is back in training and could feature against Everton, while Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Mark Noble are all doubts.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back after missing the last eight matches with a foot injury, but James Rodriguez is battling a calf issue. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is out.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

West Ham: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Everton: 11/5

Prediction

Both sides need a win to stay in the race for Europe – and the Hammers will nick it at home. 2-0 to West Ham.