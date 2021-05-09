West Ham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow all the action as West Ham United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.
David Moyes’s side remain very much alive in the race for a top-four finish and can reduce the gap to Leicester to just two points with a victory today. A surprise defeat against Newcastle last month did somewhat derail the Hammers’ momentum, however, they responded last weekend by coming from behind to beat Burnley courtesy of a Michail Antonio double. What’s more, having navigated a tough run of fixtures, West Ham have a favourable run-in with this game, in theory, their hardest remaining, while Leicester are out of form and still have to face Manchester United, Chelse and Tottenham.
Everton, meanwhile, are still in pursuit of a Europa League spot for next season and trail the Hammers by just six points. However, they are in danger of squandering that opportunity, with just one win in their last seven league matches, and the Toffees performed poorly against Aston Villa last time out. “Fortunately for us, it is not the last opportunity, we have five more opportunities,” Carlo Ancelotti said afterwards. “But we have to show a different attitude at the beginning. Honestly, I am frustrated.” Follow all the action live below.
WEST HAM 0-0 EVERTON (12’)
Antonio accelerates to the byline on the left but his cut back is headed away by Digne.
WEST HAM 0-0 EVERTON (11’)
West Ham really haven’t got going here. It’s low quality stuff so far.
WEST HAM 0-0 EVERTON (7’)
Good early pressure from Everton. They force another couple of corners, the last of which is headed wide by Calvert-Lewin.
WEST HAM 0-0 EVERTON (6’)
Close! Sigurdsson’s corner is flicked on inadvertently by Dawson and almost falls for Calvert-Lewin at the back post. Soucek is on hand to glance it away for another corner.
WEST HAM 0-0 EVERTON (5’)
After a scrappy start, Allan wins a free kick and Sigurdsson floats the ball into the West Ham box. Diop heads behind for a corner.
KICK-OFF
Everton get us underway!
The players wade through the bubbles and make their way onto the pitch at the London Stadium...
Carlo Ancelotti speaks to Sky Sports
"For all teams in this period the games are really important. We are not so far from West Ham and we have an opportunity to get a result here and be closer to them. We want to be in the fight for Europe until the end. It is important to be brave, consider this game and that West Ham are playing really well."
David Moyes speaks to Sky Sports
"We're in a good position, we can go again and try and get closer to the top. Once you feel like you're up and amongst it you want to stay there. We're getting players back from injury and hanging in there. This is a big game for us today and we know how important it is."
West Ham vs Everton
Over to the London Stadium now, where the battle for a place in European competition continues. West Ham remain in contention for the top four, while Everton’s aspirations may now be limited to the Europa League. But this should be an intriguing contest.
