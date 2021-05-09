Ben Godfrey tries to shield the ball from Said Benrahma (Reuters)

Follow all the action as West Ham United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’s side remain very much alive in the race for a top-four finish and can reduce the gap to Leicester to just two points with a victory today. A surprise defeat against Newcastle last month did somewhat derail the Hammers’ momentum, however, they responded last weekend by coming from behind to beat Burnley courtesy of a Michail Antonio double. What’s more, having navigated a tough run of fixtures, West Ham have a favourable run-in with this game, in theory, their hardest remaining, while Leicester are out of form and still have to face Manchester United, Chelse and Tottenham.

Everton, meanwhile, are still in pursuit of a Europa League spot for next season and trail the Hammers by just six points. However, they are in danger of squandering that opportunity, with just one win in their last seven league matches, and the Toffees performed poorly against Aston Villa last time out. “Fortunately for us, it is not the last opportunity, we have five more opportunities,” Carlo Ancelotti said afterwards. “But we have to show a different attitude at the beginning. Honestly, I am frustrated.” Follow all the action live below.

