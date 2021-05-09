West Ham United face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Hammers won last week at Turf Moor, ending a run of successive defeats to Newcastle and Chelsea that has seen them lose ground in the battle for Champions League football.

Michail Antonio did the damage at Burnley, and David Moyes will want the forward to offer a similar performance against Everton.

The Toffees need a positive result after falling short at home to Aston Villa a week ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm BST at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Declan Rice is back in training and could feature against Everton, while Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Mark Noble are all doubts.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back after missing the last eight matches with a foot injury, but James Rodriguez is battling a calf issue. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is out.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

West Ham: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Everton: 11/5

Prediction

Both sides need a win to stay in the race for Europe – and the Hammers will nick it at home. 2-0 to West Ham.