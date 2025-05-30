West Ham fined £120,000 for homophobic chanting
The incident took place during a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League
West Ham have been dealt a fine of £120,000 for homophobic chanting, the FA has confirmed.
The incident allegedly involving their fans occurred during West Ham’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which took place on February 3.
An independent regulatory commission has also imposed an action plan on West Ham, having found the chanting to be a criminal offence.
"It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation," the FA said in a statement.
The club admitted the charge of misconduct, in relation to abusive, offensive, discriminatory, homophobic chanting by supporters.
"The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory, abusive and insulting behaviour, and those identified will, in addition to any criminal charges they face, be issued with club bans," the Hammers said.
The FA changed its ruled in 2023 to make homophobic chanting a chargeable offence.
West Ham finished the Premier League season in 14th on a points total of 43.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments