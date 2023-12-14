Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Top spot in Europa League Group A is up for grabs as West Ham United host SC Freiburg.

The two sides are locked together on 12 points after five matches, with only the group winner progressing directly to the round of 16.

The runner-up will have to negotiate a knockout play-off round, best avoided in an already hectic season.

A draw would be enough for West Ham to progress, with David Moyes’s side already having beaten their opponents in Germany and thus holding a head-to-head advantage.

When is West Ham vs Freiburg?

When is West Ham vs Freiburg?

West Ham vs Freiburg is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 14 December at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

David Moyes lamented the impact of a busy period of fixtures on his squad after the heavy defeat to Fulham, but the Scot will want a win here to avoid the knockout play-offs. A bothersome stomach bug ailing several of his squad was a weekend worry for Moyes, who will hope to welcome back Edson Alvarez.

Freiburg have been dealing with several injury issues, but manager Christian Streich could name a similar team to the one that edged out Wolfsburg in their weekend Bundesliga action.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma.

Freiburg XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Rohl; Gregoritsch

Odds

West Ham win 3/4

Draw 16/5

Freiburg win 3/1

Prediction

Prediction

A draw to take West Ham through top of the group. West Ham 1-1 Freiburg.