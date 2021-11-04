West Ham travel to Genk tonight in the Europa League group stages, knowing that a fourth consecutive victory in the competition would put them on the verge of the round of 16.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed their European adventure so far and are one of only two teams, along with Lyon, to win all three of their opening matches. The Hammers defeated Genk 3-0 at the London Stadium last time out, to add to a 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna and a 2-0 victory against Dinamo Zagreb.

West Ham could seal their place in the round of 16 tonight if they beat Genk and Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna play out a draw in Croatia. Regardless, a further point for the Premier League side would secure third place in the group, at least, with two games to spare, therefore guaranteeing European football after Christmas.

The east London side continued their fine start to the Premier League season with a 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday and welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium this weekend, so Moyes will be expected to once again rotate his team for a midweek fixture.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Genk vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 4 November.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website player and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Moyes is likely to make changes to his side ahead of the trip to Genk. Alphonse Areola, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic all featured against Genk two weeks ago and it is likely they will keep their places in the side.

Vladimir Coufal could make his first start since returning from injury, after coming off the bench in West Ham’s last two matches.

Possible line-ups

Genk: Vandevoordt; Preciado, Sadick, Lucumi, Arteaga; Hrosovsky, Heynen, Thorstvedt; Ito, Onuachu, Bongonda

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Vlasic, Lanzini, Fornals; Benrahma

Odds

Genk: 13/5

Draw: 11/4

West Ham: 19/20

Prediction

Even if West Ham make a number of changes to their side ahead of Sunday’s match against Liverpool, David Moyes should have a team of confident players who will be looking to seize their opportunity. Expect the Hammers’ run to continue. Genk 0-2 West Ham