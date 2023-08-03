West Ham given two key transfer targets by David Moyes
The Scot is keen to build on the Europa Conference League triumph, despite losing Declan Rice to Arsenal
David Moyes is intent on bringing Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse to West Ham for the new season, but it is understood the club's recruitment team has been attempting to put longer-term options forward.
The discussions have fed into reports of growing tension at the Europa Conference League winners, as they still have not spent any of the £105m brought in for Declan Rice, and are the only Premier League club to not yet make a signing.
Moyes, buoyed by bringing in the club's first trophy for over three decades, feels he should be backed with targets he wants and has specifically named Maguire and Ward-Prowse.
West Ham would be willing to do the deal for the deposed Manchester United captain if they can get him for £20m, but the Old Trafford club are holding out for north of £30m.
Maguire himself has up to now been willing to fight for his place, but may have to accept reality if the club accepts an offer.
Ward-Prowse is in a different position given Southampton's relegation, and he does have a few suitors.
Moyes, of course, admires his dead-ball delivery, in a team that specifically attacks through set-pieces.
