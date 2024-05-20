West Ham midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir signs one-year extension

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir will remain at West Ham for another season after signing a one-year contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.

The Iceland international captained West Ham during the 2022-2023 season, becoming the second skipper in Hammers’ history when she succeeded all-time record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty.

The 32-year-old missed the majority of the recently-concluded campaign after announcing she was pregnant in August and giving birth to her second son, Andreas, in February.

Brynjarsdottir said: “I’m delighted to be extending my contract.

“West Ham are not just signing me, but they are also signing my family and everything that comes with being a mother. I’m happy here, my family are happy here and this club feels like a family to me.

“I’m extremely grateful to everyone for the support I’ve received since the birth of my second son and it made my decision very easy.

“I’m already excited for what next season has in store and I’m looking forward to helping the team move forwards in the right direction.”

Brynjarsdottir was named in the matchday squad for Saturday’s season finale, a 3-1 loss away to Tottenham as they ended the season 11th.

Boss Rehanne Skinner said: “It was great to welcome Dagny and her family back to Chadwell Heath after the birth of her second son and with the support of the club she has been working hard over the last three months to return to the pitch as safely as possible.

“Dagny’s passion for West Ham United is clear to see. She knows what it means to play for this badge and her experience and leadership qualities will be a real asset to the team next season.”

Brynjarsdottir first joined West Ham in January 2021 and has featured 65 times across all competitions, contributing 17 goals.