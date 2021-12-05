Jarrod Bowen says West Ham quality underlined by comeback win over Chelsea

The Hammers came from behind twice before securing a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium.

Andy Sims
Sunday 05 December 2021 12:55
Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s second equaliser in the 3-2 win over Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jarrod Bowen believes West Ham sent a message to the rest of the Premier League with their 3-2 win over Chelsea.

The Blues were toppled from top spot by Arthur Masuaku’s late, lucky winner at the London Stadium

West Ham had already beaten Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester in various competitions this season, and Bowen feels the Chelsea win provided further proof that they mean business as they chase a Champions League spot.

Beating these top teams is what we want to keep doing and make a habit out of doing

Jarrod Bown

“We’ve had three goals against Liverpool and Chelsea now – which shows that there’s goals in this team,” Bowen told West Ham TV.

“As well as that, it shows the quality that we have in the squad, and that came to the forefront in the end.

“We haven’t been at our usual levels in the last couple of matches, sometimes that happens over the course of the season, but Saturday was a great opportunity for us to bounce back and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world, and we’ve done that and got the victory.

“Beating these top teams is what we want to keep doing and make a habit out of doing.

Arthur Masuaku (no.26) celebrates scoring West Ham’s winner against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

“We’re doing well in Europe and in the Carabao Cup as well, so there’s a lot of games coming up and we want to keep that momentum going with top performances.”

Chelsea led twice through Thiago Silva’s header and a superb Mason Mount volley, either side of Manuel Lanzini’s penalty.

Bowen equalised for a second time before the Hammers won it when Masuaku’s attempted cross flew inside Edouard Mendy’s near post.

Chelsea had previously only conceded two goals on the road this season, and Silva believes the hectic schedule is taking its toll.

Thiago Silva (third from left) heads Chelsea in front during the 3-2 defeat at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

“It’s not only physically difficult, this league, it’s mentally difficult,” the Brazilian defender told the club website.

“There are a lot of matches at the moment, a lot of injuries – not just for Chelsea – and it’s the most intense league in Europe.

“You have to make changes, and you can pay a little bit for that, but it’s not an individual sport, it’s a collective one.

“We must keep our heads up and get ready for the next match that’s coming, because we can’t change what’s happened, but we can change the future.”

