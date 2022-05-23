Football rumours: Declan Rice to stay at West Ham

What the papers say

Declan Rice is reportedly set to rebuff substantial interest from Manchester United to remain at West Ham. According to the Daily Mirror, the 23-year-old midfielder is willing to give the Hammers one more season before potentially eyeing a move to one of the Premier League’s heavy hitters.

The paper also says Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed terms with Liverpool. However the move is not yet a done deal, with the 22-year-old also reportedly agreeing the same deal in principle with Real Madrid, who may be poised to up their offer in the wake of their failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a reported target for Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Telegraph reports Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the leading transfer target for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, with the manager expected to take a direct role in the club’s off-season recruitment.

West Ham have made an offer for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to the Daily Mail. Hammers manager David Moyes has reportedly made it clear that he wants the 29-year-old back at the club where he scored nine times in 16 league starts during a loan spell in 2020-21.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcos Alonso: The Chelsea full-back desires a departure from Stamford Bridge after six years, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Rafael Leao: Marca says Real Madrid are interested in signing the AC Milan forward.