Why West Ham v Liverpool and other Premier League games will kick off at unusual time
West Ham v Liverpool is one of three fixtures kicking off at the unusual time
Three Premier League matches will kick off at the unusual time of 2.05pm GMT on Sunday.
West Ham v Liverpool is the most eye-catching, with Arne Slot under serious pressure to turn his side’s dismal season around after damaging back-to-back home defeats to Nottingham Forest in the top flight and PSV in the Champions League this week.
The reigning champions are in 13th place ahead of this must-win clash with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, with the hosts hovering just above the relegation zone purely on goal difference.
Also kicking off at 2.05pm, Aston Villa host embattled Wolves, while Brighton travel to Forest.
Why are games kicking-off at 2.05pm today?
The three 2.05pm kick-offs are all starting at that time as a result of broadcasting schedules.
Crystal Palace’s game against Manchester United, which is live on TNT Sports, was originally slated for the 12.30pm slot on Saturday, but it had to be pushed back as a result of the Eagles’ Conference League clash against Strasbourg on Thursday.
The Premier League aims to avoid teams having to play two games within 60 hours, with Palace’s Conference League loss taking place 64 hours before today’s match against United.
That has in turn forced three fixtures today to be pushed back to avoid the risk of games overlapping, with Sky Sports broadcasting all three of West Ham v Liverpool, Aston Villa v Wolves, and Nottingham Forest v Brighton.
The Athletic reported that Sky Sports made the request, which the Premier League and all six clubs involved agreed to.
