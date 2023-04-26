Is West Ham vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
After a surprise upturn in fortunes, West Ham will hope to continue to build momentum as they host Liverpool.
Two strong wins over Fulham and Bournemouth, either side of a draw with Arsenal, have lifted the home side out of real bother.
David Moyes’s side are now six points clear of Everton in 18th and have a game in hand, meaning one more win might be enough to secure Premier League survival.
They take on a Liverpool team given a fright by Nottingham Forest at the weekend that will be hoping to finish strongly and secure a European place.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is West Ham vs Liverpool?
West Ham vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 26 April at the London Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscibers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team news
West Ham remain without Gianluca Scamacca, but Angelo Ogbonna returned to the bench against Bournemouth after recovering from injury. David Moyes could well pick the same starting side after the big away win.
Roberto Firmino is expected to again miss out for Liverpool, who count Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita among their long term absentees.
Predicted line-ups
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Jota
Odds
West Ham win 3/1
Draw 3/1
Liverpool win 10/11
Prediction
West Ham’s confidence has swelled during a recent good run, and they could well trouble this inconsistent Liverpool team. West Ham 2-2 Liverpool
