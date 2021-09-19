✕ Close Moyes on keeping "killer goalscorer" Ronaldo quiet

Follow all the action as West Ham welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’s side are in high spirits after a fantastic return to European football during the week, as Declan Rice and Michail Antonio scored in a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb. The Hammers remain unbeaten domestically thus far, too, with two wins and two draws in their opening four games.

Manchester United will provide a far sterner test of that record, though, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side aim to bounce back from a chastening Champions League defeat against Young Boys. The head coach was forced to defend his tactics and substitutions after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off early in the group stage tie, but United have still enjoyed a positive start to their season overall and entered the weekend top of the table after three wins and a draw. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in seven appearances against West Ham, will start up front again. Follow all the action live below: