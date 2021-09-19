West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow all the action live from the London Stadium
Follow all the action as West Ham welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.
David Moyes’s side are in high spirits after a fantastic return to European football during the week, as Declan Rice and Michail Antonio scored in a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb. The Hammers remain unbeaten domestically thus far, too, with two wins and two draws in their opening four games.
Manchester United will provide a far sterner test of that record, though, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side aim to bounce back from a chastening Champions League defeat against Young Boys. The head coach was forced to defend his tactics and substitutions after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off early in the group stage tie, but United have still enjoyed a positive start to their season overall and entered the weekend top of the table after three wins and a draw. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in seven appearances against West Ham, will start up front again. Follow all the action live below:
West Ham 0 - 0 Man Utd
27 mins: Shaw swings another corner into the box for Man Utd. McTominay gets a glancing head to the ball and it falls for Fernandes. He smokes a half-volley back at goal but Fabianski leaps to his left and tips the ball onto the far post! Great save!
24 mins: Chance! Pogba carries the ball to the edge of the box before slotting it out ot Ronaldo on the left side. He weaves into the box and takes on Coufal before shimmying to the right and hitting a shot straight at Fabianski.
21 mins: Pablo Fornals fouls Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle of the pitch and gets a loud cheer from the West Ham fans. They fail to utilise the free kick though as Wan-Bissaka gives the ball away to Rice. West Ham then sweep up the pitch. The ball comes out to Coufal on the right and he floats a cross into the box. Scott McTominay lets it bounce but Bowen beats him to the ball. He sends a side-footed effort at goal that De Gea has to kick clear. The clearance drops foe Tomas Soucek who blasts one from outside the box and sends the ball flying over the crossbar!
18 mins: Close! Harry Maguire is being hounded by Jarrod Bowen as he tries to clear his lines but he can’t get free. Maguire is forced closer and closer to the byline before Said Benrahma comes across and steals the ball. He lays it back ot Bowen who’s made an underlapping run into the box. Bowen shoots but his effort is blocked by Wan-Bissaka and Varane at the near post!
15 mins: Another decent corner from Luke Shaw. This time he tries to find Harry Maguire with an outswinger but Kurt Zouma nips in front for the Man Utd captain and heads the ball clear of the penalty area.
12 mins: Pogba slides into a heavy tackle on Coufal and takes out the right-back’s legs from under him. He ball comes loose to Declan Rice though and the referee lets West Ham play on. Rice fires it quickly out to Aaron Cresswell bombing forward on the left wing. He whips a cross into the box but David De Gea claims it out of the air.
10 mins: Almost. The Hammers give the ball away to Luke Shae who feeds it up to Bruno Fernandes. He turns towards goal as Mason Greenwood flies into the box from the right. Fernandes attempts to play a through ball in for the youngster but it’s too heavy and the ball rolls through to Lukasz Fabianski in West Ham’s goal.
7 mins: Kurt Zouma clips Paul Pogba’s ankle when challenging for the ball and the Manchester United midfielder goes down in a fit of pain. He limps off the pitch with the help of the medical team but he’s fine to play on.
5 mins: Vladimir Coufal lets the ball run out of play thinking his team will be awarded a goal kick but the referee points to the corner flag. Luke Shaw swings the set piece into the box and Scott McTominay gets high to win the header but he misses the target and the ball sails wide of the back post.
