West Ham suffered defeat to Manchester United in their thrilling 2-1 Premier League clash.

The Hammers had to defend for the majority of the first half and they did so solidly, particularly through Kurt Zouma.

The hosts then started to turn their attack on with Jarrod Bowen pressuring Harry Maguire into a mistake. He coughed up possession and Bowen had a chance at goal that was dealt with well by David de Gea.

Both teams had a few chances, the closest being from Bruno Fernandes, until West Ham broke the deadlock. Said Benrahma took a shot which deflected off of Raphael Varane to put the hosts ahead.

However, not long after, Cristiano Ronaldo got a shot at goal with Lukasz Fabianski saving, but the Portuguese international slotted home the rebound to equalise.

The second half started slow with both sides giving a patient approach to try and find the winner. United started to squeeze pressure on West Ham with a series of corners but still no score could be found.

Jesse Lingard, brought on in the second half, then scored a stunning goal in the box. But the drama wasn’t over, as Luke Shaw handled inside the area to give the Hammers a penalty. Mark Noble was brought on to take the kick but he was denied superbly by De Gea.

Here are the player ratings from the London Stadium on Sunday.

Declan Rice was dependable for the Hammers (Getty Images)

West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski - 7: He put in a composed performance as early chances came from Mason Greenwood, Fernandes and Luke Shaw. However, he should have gathered the ball from Ronaldo’s shot as the striker scored from the rebound.

Vladimir Coufal - 7: He managed to close down an early chance for United but gave a corner away. The defender continued to be solid for his side winning a corner in the second half.

Kurt Zouma - 8: Zouma was arguably West Ham’s best player. He had great defence on a Shaw cross, stopping Ronaldo from getting the ball and was involved in all the plays to halt United early doors. Continued his stellar defence throughout the match.

Angelo Ogbonna - 6: Though it took him a while to get a hold in the game he did have great defence when Fernandes put in a cross to try and find Ronaldo.

Aaron Cresswell - 6: He made a great run early in the match but was ruled offside. Despite his good work going forward, he didn’t react quick enough to stifle Ronaldo’s equaliser.

Declan Rice - 6: He blocked Wan-Bissaka to halt a United chance. A great interception off a Scott McTominay pass in the second half led to a chance for West Ham. Not as lively as he usually is but was dependable for his side.

Tomas Soucek - 7: He had a chance at goal but went wide and another chance sailed over the bar.

Pablo Fornals - 5: Dependable but a mistake almost gave Ronaldo a second goal. He had a shot in the second half but it went wide. Not involved in the match enough to be given a higher score.

Said Benrahma - 7: Good in build-up play, a key player in starting their initial breaks. His superb strike deflected off of Varane to put West Ham ahead. Involved in some great pressure in the second half.

Nikola Vlasic - 6: His name wasn’t mentioned a lot but some of his build-up play was good. Just needs to get more involved in the match. A good chance before half-time but he skied it.

Jarrod Bowen - 7: Put pressure on Maguire to create a good chance at goal but was blocked by Varane. Grew into the match with another chance at goal.

Subs: Yarmolenko - 7; Lanzini - 4; Noble - 3.

Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate the Portuguese’s equaliser (Getty Images)

Manchester United

David de Gea - 7: Comfortable take for the keeper as Cresswell looked to take a shot. He couldn’t stop the deflected shot from Benrahma. He did well to deny Noble from the penalty spot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6: Slightly quieter than he usually is but that could be an effect from his red card against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Raphael Varane - 6: Did well to stop West Ham scoring after a mistake at the back for United, but his deflected shot ended in a Hammers goal. Conceded a sloppy corner in the second half.

Harry Maguire - 6: A mistake from Maguire at the back, his sloppy handling gifting West Ham the ball, almost led to an opening goal. His shot in the second half from a corner went wide.

Luke Shaw - 7: Great in the set-piece crosses in. He also had a solid shot at goal however, he handled in the closing moments which almost led to the Hammers levelling.

Fred - 6: Solid but didn’t produce anything special to be rated any higher.

Scott McTominay - 6: Couldn’t connect clinically to convert an early corner. Bad back pass forced Maguire to go back to De Gea.

Mason Greenwood - 6: Connecting passes in the final third pinpoint once again but he got less involved as the game went on.

Bruno Fernandes - 8: He ran well between the lines and put in a number of crosses to ignite United’s attack. In the right places at the right time with a close chance in the first half as his attempt hit the woodwork. He assisted Ronaldo’s equaliser with a superb cross.

Paul Pogba -6 : A worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came as the midfielder looked injured but he continued in the match. Slightly careless with the ball in the second half. An average performance from Pogba by his high standards.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7: Starved of the ball for the majority of the first half but when he got the ball he scored an easy shot from a rebound off of his own chance to draw level.

Subs: Lingard - 8; Sancho - 5; Matic - 5