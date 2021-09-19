Two of the Premier League’s unbeaten sides do battle as West Ham host Manchester United.

Manchester United endured a European set-back as they slipped to a surprise defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League opener after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sending off.

However there was another goal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice as he made his return to Old Trafford against Newcastle last weekend.

West Ham will be without their goal-scoring talisman - Michail Antonio is suspended after his sending off against Southampton.

Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 19 September at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team News

West Ham will be forced to alter their approach after Michail Antonio’s suspension, short as David Moyes is of an alternative striking option. Jarrod Bowen may be shifted inside and Moyes may opt to return to a back-five with which he has previously had success at the club, particularly with a glut of centre-back options.

Conversely, Manchester United will have Aaron Wan-Bissaka available - he is only suspended in Europe. Edinson Cavani is a doubt after not travelling to Switzerland while Marcus Rashford remains out.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Bowen, Fornals

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

West Ham: 10/3

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 3/4

Prediction

West Ham will hope to challenge Manchester United but shorn of Michail Antonio, they may be lacking both forward thrust and a useful out-ball. They have the defensive resources to frustrate but stopping a fully-loaded Manchester United side may prove difficult. West Ham 1-2 Manchester United