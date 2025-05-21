West Ham and Nottingham Forest charged by FA after melee at London Stadium
Forest came out 2-1 victors over West Ham on the weekend
West Ham and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association after their melee in Sunday's Premier League game.
Defender Murillo and Edson Alvarez clashed in the 13th minute of time added on of Forest's 2-1 win at the London Stadium.
That sparked a mass confrontation which ended with Forest pair Murillo and Felipe Morata and Hammers duo Alvarez and Carlos Soler going into the book.
An FA statement read: "West Ham and Nottingham Forest have been charged in relation to the mass confrontation at their Premier League game on Sunday, May 18.
"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 103rd minute.
"West Ham and Nottingham Forest have to provide their responses by Friday, May 23."
It is the latest in a long raft of FA disciplinary charges for Forest since their return to the Premier League in 2022.
PA
