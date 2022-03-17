West Ham will look to pull off a famous European night as the Hammers host Sevilla at the London Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

David Moyes’ side are one goal down after Sevilla won the first leg 1-0 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan last week but have home advantage for the decisive fixture.

West Ham will be backed by a capacity crowd on one of the biggest nights in their recent history but face a tough task against the side second in LaLiga.

The record six-time Europa League winners will be looking to add another trophy to their cabinet and will be hosting the Europa League final in May.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is West Ham vs Sevilla?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 17 March at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and mobile app.

Team news

West Ham have a number of injury concerns, with Jarrod Bowen expected to miss a third match in a row due to a heel problem. Bowen could be joined on the sidelines by Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell after they suffered injuries in the win over Aston Villa on Saturday, while Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal remain out.

Meanwhile, the RSCPA have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma after the defender was filmed kicking his cat, which puts his participation in the game in doubt.

Sevilla are set to be boosted by the return of Thomas Delaney from suspension and Ivan Rakitic from illness, but Diego Carlos, Fernando and Papu Gomez all missed the weekend’s draw with Rayo Vallecano. Suso and Erik Lamela are both ineligible.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Sevilla: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, El-Haddadi, Martial; En-Nesryi

Odds

West Ham: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

Sevilla: 12/5

Prediction

Injury problems have come at a bad time for West Ham and even though they remain capable of getting a result, it is unlikely to be enough. West Ham 1-1 Sevilla