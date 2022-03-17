West Ham face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europe League last-16 tie on what is set to be on the biggest nights in the club's recent history.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and although David Moyes’ side are 1-0 down after last week’s first leg, the hosts will be roared on by a capacity crowd at the London Stadium on what is set to be a memorable night.

West Ham have beaten Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in what has already been an impressive season for the Hammers but progressing in Europe against the six-time Europa League winners would surely be the highlight of their campaign so far.

The Premier League side have it all do to, though, and must come from behind if they are to defeat the Spanish side, who sit second in LaLiga.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Sevilla?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 17 March at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and mobile app.

Team news

West Ham have a number of injury concerns, with Jarrod Bowen expected to miss a third match in a row due to a heel problem. Bowen could be joined on the sidelines by Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell after they suffered injuries in the win over Aston Villa on Saturday, while Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal remain out.

Meanwhile, the RSCPA have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma after the defender was filmed kicking his cat, which puts his participation in the game in doubt.

Sevilla are set to be boosted by the return of Thomas Delaney from suspension and Ivan Rakitic from illness, but Diego Carlos, Fernando and Papu Gomez all missed the weekend’s draw with Rayo Vallecano. Suso and Erik Lamela are both ineligible.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Sevilla: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, El-Haddadi, Martial; En-Nesryi

Odds

West Ham: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

Sevilla: 12/5

Prediction

Injury problems have come at a bad time for West Ham and even though they remain capable of getting a result, it is unlikely to be enough. West Ham 1-1 Sevilla