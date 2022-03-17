West Ham host Sevilla tonight in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in what is set to be a memorable evening for the Hammers at the London Stadium.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, West Ham are set for one of the biggest nights in their recent history as they welcome the Spanish side, who sit second in LaLiga.

West Ham will have to come from behind, though, after Munir’s second-half goal settle a close contest last week in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

But David Moyes’ side will be backed by a capacity crowd at the London Stadium as they look to continue their European run.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Sevilla?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 17 March at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and mobile app.

Team news

West Ham have a number of injury concerns, with Jarrod Bowen expected to miss a third match in a row due to a heel problem. Bowen could be joined on the sidelines by Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell after they suffered injuries in the win over Aston Villa on Saturday, while Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal remain out.

Meanwhile, the RSCPA have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma after the defender was filmed kicking his cat, which puts his participation in the game in doubt.

Sevilla are set to be boosted by the return of Thomas Delaney from suspension and Ivan Rakitic from illness, but Diego Carlos, Fernando and Papu Gomez all missed the weekend’s draw with Rayo Vallecano. Suso and Erik Lamela are both ineligible.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Sevilla: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, El-Haddadi, Martial; En-Nesryi

Odds

West Ham: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

Sevilla: 12/5

Prediction

Injury problems have come at a bad time for West Ham and even though they remain capable of getting a result, it is unlikely to be enough. West Ham 1-1 Sevilla