Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham

Villa host winless West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday

Nick Mashiter
Saturday 27 August 2022 10:58
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is wary of West Ham. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is wary of West Ham. (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Steven Gerrard has warned Aston Villa to underestimate West Ham at their peril.

The Hammers are bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening three games.

They go to Villa Park on Sunday but Gerrard is wary of the visitors despite their poor start to the season.

He said: “It will be very difficult if we go into the game complacent or think that West Ham, because they’ve had an indifferent start, are not going to be a tough challenge.

“We’ll certainly respect our opponent and the coaching staff that are coming into town.

Recommended

“The atmosphere at Villa Park against Everton was superb. We were aggressive and on the front foot, and for 80-odd minutes we found a performance that was good enough to win the game. We showed the resilience to get over the line.

“We need all those ingredients again to try and get the win we need.”

West Ham beat Viborg 3-0 in their Europa Conference League second-leg play-off on Thursday, winning the tie 6-1 on aggregate and Gerrard has been impressed with the job boss David Moyes has done.

“I watched them on Thursday and they certainly didn’t look like a bad team to me. West Ham have done ever so well under the guidance of David Moyes over the last few years,” he said.

“They’ve been up competing at the top end of the league and pushing for those European spots. They’ve had a fantastic run in Europe. I know more than most about European runs, as a player and as a manager, and how difficult it is to get to those latter stages.

“David Moyes and his team have done an incredible job over the last few years. There certainly won’t be any disrespect or wild opinions coming from this direction.

Recommended

“Having said that, I’m sure he (Moyes) would have wanted a more positive start – a bit like myself. I’m sure he’ll be desperate to take three points at the weekend.

“It’s all to play for. It’s a tough game for both teams, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in