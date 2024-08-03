West Ham in talks with Germany international Niclas Fullkrug

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Borussia Dortmund have allowed West Ham target Niclas Fullkrug to leave their pre-season training camp for talks with an unnamed club.

The 31-year-old Germany international has been linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer as new boss Julen Lopetegui looks for a new striker.

And Fullkrug appears to have moved a step closer to a switch to England after departing Dortmund’s Switzerland base.

A Dortmund post on X read: “Niclas Fullkrug has left training camp in Switzerland on Saturday morning. Borussia Dortmund have allowed the striker to leave for talks with another club.”

Fullkrug scored 12 goals in 29 Bundesliga games last season and represented his country at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have confirmed the arrival of Yan Couto on a season-long loan from Manchester City with a view to a permanent deal.

City had initially given permission for the 22-year-old Brazilian right-back, who recently spent time on loan at LaLiga side Girona, to train with Dortmund in Switzerland before the transfer was completed.

Couto told Dortmund’s official website: “It’s a dream come true for me. Borussia Dortmund is a special club. Every child in Brazil knows the greatness of this club, knows the fans and is fascinated by the Yellow Wall.

“I can’t wait to wear the BVB jersey for the first time and experience the power and emotions in this great stadium.”