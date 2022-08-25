Is West Ham vs Viborg on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa Conference League play-off game
West Ham United travel to Denmark to take on Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off second leg this evening.
The Hammers came out on top in east London last week, winning 3-1 with goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.
It was has been the only cheer in a difficult start to the season with three defeats from the opening three games, leaving David Moyes’ side bottom of the Premier League.
Viborg have started their Danish league season with three wins and three defeats and hold an excellent home record in 2022.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is Viborg vs West Ham?
The match kicks off at 6pm BST tonight, Thursday 24 August.
How to watch online and on TV
The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can watch online via the Premier Sports app and website.
What is the team news?
Declan Rice faces the final game of his two-match European suspension. Moyes may well play a back three with Scamacca leading the line.
Ibrahim Said should be back in the Viborg team after British visa rules prevented him from playing in London.
Predicted line-ups
Viborg: Lund, Gaaei, Zaletel, Burgy, Sorensen, Bonde, Gronning, Leemans, Said, Grot, Lonwijk.
West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Coufal, Downes, Soucek, Cornet, Bowen, Scamacca, Lanzini.
Prediction
Viborg have not lost a home match for several months but West Ham should have too much quality here. Viborg 1-2 West Ham, for a 2-5 aggregate triumph.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies