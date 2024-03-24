Chelsea return to top spot in WSL after beating struggling West Ham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea returned to the top of the Women’s Super League with a controversial 2-0 win over second-bottom West Ham.

Aggie Beever-Jones’ second-minute strike put the visitors’ in control but West Ham should have been level through Honoka Hayashi only for the equaliser to be ruled out for offside.

Replays suggested the goal should have stood but without VAR there was no opportunity to overturn the decision and Erin Cuthbert’s 88th-minute effort saw Chelsea reclaim top spot, level on points with Manchester City but with a goal difference two superior.

Liverpool’s winless streak against neighbours Everton was extended to a fifth league game after a goalless draw at Goodison Park, although the point moved them above Manchester United into fourth.

Beth England’s first league goal of the season saw Tottenham beat bottom side Bristol City 1-0 to move within four points of Liverpool.

The 29-year-old striker, who has struggled with injury, struck in only the second minute to increase Bristol City’s woes as they are now six points adrift with top-three sides Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal still to play in their remaining five matches.

Elisabeth Terland volleyed a fine winner five minutes from time as Brighton edged a five-goal thriller with Leicester.

Lena Petermann had equalised moments earlier for the hosts, who had opened the scoring through Jutta Rantala only for Madison Haley and Katie Robinson to turn things around for Brighton before the late drama.