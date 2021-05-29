Hartlepool thrash Weymouth but have to settle for fourth spot

Hartlepool’s hopes of a top-three finish in the Vanarama National League ended, despite a 4-0 victory over Weymouth in the final game of the regular season.

Stockport’s win at Yeovil meant they claimed the remaining semi-final spot at the expense of Dave Challinor’s team, who finished the regular campaign in fourth place and will face Bromley next Sunday for a place in the semis.

The home side finished the season impressively at Victoria Park taking the lead in the eighth minute through Ryan Johnson’s back-post header.

The lead was doubled in the 34th minute when Rhys Oates slotted home past Weymouth goalkeeper Gerard Benfield.

And after Gavan Holohan had seen a third goal ruled out for offside, Mark Shelton ended any doubts about the outcome when he finished off Ryan Donaldson’s cross in the 64th minute.

The scoring was completed 11 minutes from time with a solo effort from Holohan.