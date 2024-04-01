Weymouth v Yeovil abandoned due to medical emergency after helicopter lands on pitch
The match was abandoned in the 75th minute as a Yeovil Town supporter was taken to hospital
The non-league fixture between Weymouth FC and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Monday due to a medical emergency in the stands, with a Yeovil supporter having to be airlifted to hospital by a helicopter that had landed on the pitch.
The National League South match was suspended in the 75th minute after a supporter in the away end of the Bob Lucas Stadium fell ill.
Both teams left the pitch while the Yeovil supporter received medical attention, before an air ambulance landed on the pitch.
The match was then abandoned around 45 minutes later as the air ambulance left the stadium.
A statement from Weymouth said: “Due to the medical emergency that took place in the stadium this afternoon, we can confirm that today’s game has been abandoned.
“A further announcement will later take place.
“Our thoughts go out to the casualty and their loved ones.”
Weymouth were leading 1-0 when the match was suspended.
The club’s chairman, Paul Matiland, said the National League board will decide if a replay is necessary to determine the outcome of the fixture.
