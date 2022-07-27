When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England are awaiting the winners of Wednesday’s clash between Germany and France and after demolishing Sweden to reach the Euro 2022 final.

The hosts swept aside the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.

Tournament top scorer Beth Mead put Sarina Wiegman’s side on course for Sunday’s Wembley final after 34 minutes before turning provider for Lucy Bronze to double the lead.

Substitute Alessia Russo added a brilliant third with a backheel and Fran Kirby made it 4-0 with a chip late on.

Sweden had started well with Stina Blackstenius hitting the bar but the Lionesses ultimately proved too strong with Lauren Hemp also rattling the woodwork.

Next up is France or Germany, who meet in Milton Keynes in the second semi-final on Wednesday night.

When is the Euro 2022 final?

The final of Euro 2022 takes place on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Kick-off is 5pm.

The BBC will once again be broadcasting the match with coverage kicking off at 4pm.

Who will England play?

Germany may have history on their side as eight-time champions but France, at the last-four stage for the first time, have proved a threat in this tournament.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “I think everyone saw in the group stages and in the quarter-finals that France have a very strong team who are able to find good solutions to get out of pressure.

“They focus on their play in the transition because they have a lot of pace in their team and direct a lot of their attacking play down the wings.”

France coach Corinne Diacre also believes her side can make an impact.

“My players are confident,” she said. “My group’s mental attitude was truly exceptional in the quarter-final, because they didn’t let up.”

Who will win?

England: 8/11 (was 13/8 before their semi-final win)

Germany: 11/4

France: 3/1

Odds via Betfair