Wigan Athletic chairman responds to club’s three point deduction

Wigan Athletic’s chairman Talal Al Hammad has responded after the Championship side were deducted three points for failing to pay its players. That deduction leaves the Latics bottom of the table with 31 points from 38 matches and now eight points away from safety.

The EFL charged Wigan with misconduct yesterday after they failed to meet previously agreed terms regardingpaying its staff. This was the fourth instance that the club’s current owners, Bahrain-based Phoenix 2021 Limited, has failed to pay the players on time since they were promoted to the second tier last year.

Seeking to reassure fans that the ownership group is committed to Wigan for the long-term Al Hammad took to Twitter.

“As the Chairman, I have the privilege of leading a club that has a rich history of overcoming hardships.” he wrote,

“The difficult times in our club’s history have tested our resilience and determination, but we have always risen above the challenges with the unwavering support of our fans.

“In 2020, we faced one of the biggest challenges in our history. But our #WAFC family refused to give up.

“Our players, staff, and fans rallied together, and we won the League one the following season, proving that we were a force to be reckoned with. Your support has been the driving force behind our success.

“With each and every one of you standing beside us, we were able to overcome adversity and emerge victoriously.

“Your dedication and passion are what make Wigan Athletic the special club that it is. As we face new challenges in the future, I ask for your continued support.

“Together, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness. Your unwavering support drives us to succeed, and we can not do it without you.

“Let’s stand together and show the world what Wigan Athletic is made of. Thank you for your support through thick and thin.”

Latics manager Shaun Maloney and chief executive Mal Brannigan have spent the last few days in Bahrain having talks with Al Hammad and the owners.

Maloney’s main priority was seeking ‘clarity’ regarding the failure to pay the players’ wages on time and it is also believed that future plans for the club were discussed.

It remains to be seen whether Wigan’s fanbase will be more sympathetic towards the owners following Al Hammad’s statement but with answers still not forthcoming about why players are not being paid expect more uneasy days to come for the struggling Championship club.