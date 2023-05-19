Wigan deducted four points for next season after failing to pay players’ wages
A further four-point deduction is suspended until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Wigan will start the League One season in August with minus-four points after the English Football League issued its latest sanction against the club for a failure to pay players’ wages.
The EFL said a further four-point deduction was suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season.
That suspended sanction will kick in if club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi fails to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill into a designated account by May 24.
The additional four-point deduction would also be activated if the club fail to pay players on time at any point between now and June 2024.
The club’s 2022-23 season points tally has also been reduced by three points, even though the Championship regular season is already over.
