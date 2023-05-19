Wigan deducted four points for next season after failing to pay players’ wages

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wigan will start the League One season in August with minus-four points after the English Football League issued its latest sanction against the club for a failure to pay players’ wages.

The EFL said a further four-point deduction was suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season.

That suspended sanction will kick in if club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi fails to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill into a designated account by May 24.

The additional four-point deduction would also be activated if the club fail to pay players on time at any point between now and June 2024.

The club’s 2022-23 season points tally has also been reduced by three points, even though the Championship regular season is already over.