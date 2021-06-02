Will Keane signs new Wigan deal

Striker Will Keane has signed a new deal at Wigan until 2023.

He scored 10 goals for the Latics this season as they beat the drop from Sky Bet League One

Keane told the club’s official site: “I’m absolutely delighted. On the back of last season, I was hoping to get it sorted so I’m glad it’s come around quite soon, and I cannot wait to get back into pre-season and crack on from there.

“I think being at the club last season, with the manager and all of the players, I think we really found our form in the last couple of months and now we are wanting to build on that.

“Obviously to stay up last season was really good, and we are just looking forward to next season to get the fans back. It’s going to be a massive boost with the new ownership and it should hopefully be a good atmosphere around the place.

“I know the club are ambitious and I am hoping to be a part of that. I feel like I was producing good performances last season, and I know I’ve got the capability to improve on that next season and keep moving forward.”