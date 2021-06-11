Tom Naylor agrees three-year deal with Wigan

Wigan have announced the signing of Portsmouth midfielder Tom Naylor on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old is to join the Latics after his contract with League One rivals Pompey expires at the end of the month.

Naylor has been with the Fratton Park outfit since 2018, becoming club captain, making 149 appearances and scoring 13 goals, eight of which came in 2020-21.

He told Wigan’s official website: “I’m over the moon. I’m buzzing, excited, and I cannot wait to get started.

“I enjoyed it at Portsmouth where I was club captain which was a huge honour, but sometimes you’ve got to make the decision to move on. When Wigan came calling, I spoke to the manager (Leam Richardson) a couple of times and he sold me the club.

“The infrastructure has made the decision really easy. The training ground and the facilities that we’ve got at this club are brilliant. The ground is amazing as well, and with the fans coming back in next season, hopefully I can show them what I’m all about.”