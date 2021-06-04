Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough agrees to Wigan switch

Defender Jack Whatmough has agreed a deal to join Wigan from fellow Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth.

Whatmough progressed through Pompey’s academy and made 38 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

The 24-year-old will be reunited with Latics boss Leam Richardson at the DW Stadium, the pair having worked together at Fratton Park between 2015 and 2017.

Richardson said: “Jack has very good attributes. He is a centre-half who has a good mix of the old fashioned centre-half who likes to defend, but also the modern defender where he can handle the ball.

“One of the most important factors is how much of a good person he is. He is fantastic in the dressing room and he brings maturity to the football club.

“He is a leader. I think he will show that with his performances and with how he is in the dressing room. He is a brilliant addition to Wigan Athletic.”

The length of Whatmough’s contract has yet to be disclosed by the Latics.