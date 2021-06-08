Skipper Jamie Jones signs new two-year contract with Wigan

Skipper Jamie Jones has signed a new two-year deal at Wigan

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined Latics in August 2017 from Stevenage and has made almost 100 appearances in all competitions.

Jones, who kept nine clean sheets last season as Wigan maintained their Sky Bet League One status, told the club’s website: “It’s been in the process for a few weeks, but coming in and getting it done is especially what I wanted for me and my family. I’m so proud.

“I’m delighted to be here for another two years and push on, and help get this club to where it belongs.

“I just can’t wait to welcome the fans back in and give them the performances that they deserve.”

Boss Leam Richardson said: “He led the dressing room through obviously a difficult time last season and he was that calming personality that the lads probably needed. We all saw how much it meant to him personally, and professionally as well, when we managed to stay up.”