Wigan sign midfielder Jordan Cousins following his Stoke exit

Wigan have signed midfielder Jordan Cousins following his departure from Stoke

The 27-year-old, who represented England up to under-20 level, has agreed a two-year contract with Leam Richardson’s Sky Bet League One side.

He made 39 Championship appearances for the Potters during the past two seasons and previously played for Charlton and QPR.

“I came down here a couple of weeks ago and I was blown away by the facilities and what the manager had to say, and I’m looking forward to getting going,” Cousins told the League One club’s website.

“It’s a new challenge for me but a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve been to the training ground and I’ve been around the DW Stadium and the vibe that I’m getting is really good. I can’t wait to get started.”