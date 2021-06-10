Tranmere sign midfielder Chris Merrie from Wigan for an undisclosed fee

Tranmere have signed midfielder Chris Merrie from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old turned down a new deal with Latics to become Micky Mellon’s second signing of the summer on a two-year contract.

Merrie played 31 times for Wigan last season, and Mellon told the club’s website: “Chris is a really talented boy. He is a player I know a lot about, and the staff and I are looking forward to working with him.

“We are trying to build a midfield around the qualities we have with Jay Spearing and someone to play ahead of Jay and get forward and get involved in all of the play.

“Chris also has that appetite to win the ball back again. He played regularly for Wigan last season and they are a great football club. He comes with good pedigree and played in a division higher.”

Rovers announced the arrival of defender Nat Knight-Percival on a one-year deal shortly afterwards.

Knight-Percival played under Mellon at Shrewsbury helping the club win promotion to League One in 2015.

“I know Nat as well as I know any player that I have ever worked with,” Mellon said. “I’ve gone through some brilliant times with him and I know his character.

“It is great to get a left-sided centre-back to balance up the team. It’s something I always try to do with every club I have worked at.”

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy, who made 21 appearances for the club last season, has agreed a new one-year deal, as has defender Peter Clarke.