Celtic confirm appointment of Wilfred Nancy as new manager

Nancy joins from MLS side Columbus Crew and takes the reins from interim boss Martin O’Neill

Gavin McCafferty
Wednesday 03 December 2025 20:06 GMT
Comments
Wilfred Nancy has been appointed as Celtic’s new head coach
Wilfred Nancy has been appointed as Celtic’s new head coach (Getty Images)

Celtic confirmed the appointment of new manager Wilfried Nancy just before their William Hill Premiership encounter with Dundee.

The Frenchman has signed a contract until the summer of 2028 and will take over from interim manager Martin O'Neill as Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor.

Nancy, who arrives from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, described his appointment as a "massive honour" and thanked O'Neill and Shaun Maloney for their "fantastic" work.

He added in a statement: "Now it's up to me to carry on this great work and carry our great club forward and I can't wait to get going and become part of such a brilliant institution.

"Celtic is one of the world's proper football clubs, real atmosphere and heart and soul, real high standards and real demands, which I am ready for.

"I know the history, I know the values of Celtic and I know what is expected of me on this journey. I know what Celtic means to so many people and my number one aim will be simple - to give our fans a strong, exciting, attacking, winning football team they can be so proud of."

Chief executive Michael Nicholson added: "We have been aware of Wilfried and his quality of work for some time - he was our number one candidate when we began the process of appointing a new manager and we are delighted that he has agreed to join the club."

PA

