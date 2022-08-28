Chelsea consider late bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, as they seek to sharpen their attack in the final days of the window.

Thomas Tuchel wants a focal point for his forward line but, with No.9s still at a premium, he is open to what would represent an expensive move for the Ivorian international.

Palace have so far been hugely resistant to any attempt for Zaha, and have previously set a price of over £80m, but their hand is now weakened by the fact he only has a year left on his contract.

Chelsea had similarly been looking into a deal for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but are willing to keep their options open as Tuchel is insistent on exactly the right fit for what has been a problem area for his team.

The idea is for a forward line that can interchange at a pace, rather than the flatter side Chelsea have occasionally looked. Zaha has meanwhile been intent on a big-six club for some time. Much will depend on how open Palace are to a sale, and the price they would set.

Jorge Mendes has meanwhile returned to Chelsea investigating whether a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo is possible. As of the weekend, though, Tuchel was still reluctant to bring in the Manchester United striker.

Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 on Saturday as one other new arrival, Raheem Sterling, scored his first two goals for the club.

The departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, however, have reduced Tuchel’s options in the final third.

Zaha has previously been linked with Arsenal.