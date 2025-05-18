Will Still in advanced talks to become next Southampton manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Still is in advanced talks to become the next Southampton manager.

There has been an approach from the club over the services of the 32-year-old and they are confident that a deal can be negotiated.

Still recently left his role as manager of RC Lens after leading the club to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1 and cited a desire to be closer to his family back in England. Still’s parner, Sky Sports presenter Emma Saunders, revealed she had encephalitis, a brain infection, in March.

Saints have endured a terrible season in the Premier League this year and were relegated early in April having won just two of their 36 games.

Russell Martin was in charge at the start of the season but was dismissed in December due to poor results and his successor, Ivan Juric, was unable to turn around Southampton’s fortunes. He was let go after just 107 days in charge leaving the club searching for another manager.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Rohl, was linked with the role before the appointment of Juric and remains under consideration but Still is the current favourite to make the move to St. Mary’s.

Following Lens season-ending 4-0 win over Monaco on Saturday, Still revealed: “I will not be the coach of RC Lens next season. Today was my last match of the season at Bollaert.

“The main reason pushing me to make this decision is the fact that I need to return home. Everyone is well aware of what has happened in my life. That’s why.”