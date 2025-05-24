Will Still to be named new Southampton manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Still is set to be named as Southampton’s new manager after agreeing a deal with the soon-to-be Championship club.

Highly-rated Still recently left his role as manager of RC Lens earlier this month after leading the club to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1 and cited a desire to be closer to his family back in England. Still’s parner, Sky Sports presenter Emma Saunders, revealed she had encephalitis, a brain infection, in March.

The 32-year-old will sign a three-year contract with the Saints, set to be announced on Sunday, and will be tasked with sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Saints have endured a terrible season in the top flight this year and were relegated early in April, having won just two of their 37 games, although that – combined with six draws – at least meant they narrowly avoided matching Derby County’s record low points total of 11.

Russell Martin was in charge at the start of the season but was dismissed in December due to poor results and his successor, Ivan Juric, was unable to turn around Southampton’s fortunes. He was let go after just 107 days in charge leaving the club searching for another manager, with Still now ready to fill the void.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Rohl, was linked with the role before the appointment of Juric and was considered once again this time but the club hierarchy have opted for the much-touted Still, who initially burst to prominence as he impressed while in charge of Reims despite not yet having all his coaching badges.

He moved to Lens last summer but following their season-ending 4-0 win over Monaco earlier this month, Still revealed: “I will not be the coach of RC Lens next season. Today was my last match of the season at Bollaert.

“The main reason pushing me to make this decision is the fact that I need to return home. Everyone is well aware of what has happened in my life. That’s why.”