Ten-man Kelty Hearts leave it late to stun Montrose

Kelty Hearts scored a stoppage-time winner despite having a man sent off to earn a 2-1 win over Montrose in William Hill League One.

Luke McCarvel put the away side in the lead before Kieran Freeman levelled things up but Kelty Hearts were reduced to 10 men when Jack Wyllie was given a second yellow card.

It looked like both sides would take a share of the spoils until Joseph Teasdale slotted a winner deep into stoppage time.

Hamilton lead the way on six points after a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Queen of the South including a brace from Connor Smith.

Dale Carrick scored the only goal of the game in the sixth minute as Stenhousemuir earned a 1-0 win over Cove Rangers to pick up their first victory of the season.

Inverness made it two wins from two, erasing their five-point deduction at the earliest opportunity and moving to plus one, as goals from David Wotherspoon and Liam Sole in either half gave them a 2-0 win over Peterhead.

Alloa also maintained their 100 per cent record from two games after they earned a 1-0 win over East Fife courtesy of David Devine’s 73rd-minute strike.

In League Two, Edinburgh City came from behind to beat Stranraer 2-1 at Stair Park.

The hosts hit the front just after the hour mark courtesy of Mark Russell’s penalty but the visitors scored two goals in five minutes to turn things around.

Jack Duncan levelled things up in the 75th minute and Bradley Barrett scored the winner in tremendous fashion, but they are still stranded rock bottom on minus 12 points.

East Kilbride picked up their first win of the season as Nathan Flanagan struck with 20 minutes to go to give his side a 1-0 victory over Elgin.

Dumbarton earned a second straight win after they beat The Spartans 2-1.

Jamie Dishington’s own goal put the away side in the lead before Kai Kirkpatrick’s drive from the edge of the box made it two.

Mark Stowe replied for the hosts two minutes after the break and they were knocking on the door for an equaliser after Ryan Blair was sent off with 13 minutes to go but Dumbarton managed to hold on.

Stirling Albion’s game with Annan Athletic and Clyde’s clash with Forfar both ended goalless.