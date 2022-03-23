William Saliba waiting for talks over Arsenal future after first France call-up

William Saliba has hinted that his Arsenal future could be decided this summer after his impressive form for Marseille led to a first call-up to the France national team.

Saliba, 20, was signed by Arsenal in 2019 but has yet to play for the club, spending each of the last three seasons out on loan at clubs in Ligue 1.

The defender, who cost around £27 million when he was signed by Arsenal from St Etienne, has been one of the standout centre-backs in France this season and is set to make his international debut for the world champions this week.

Saliba is on loan at Marseille until the end of the season amid reports that the club would like to sign him on a permanent deal, or would at least be interested in extending the 20-year-old’s loan agreement. L’OM are second in the Ligue 1 table and are pushing to qualify for the Champions League next season.

When asked if he would be interested in returning to Marseille next season, Saliba told RMC Sport: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I feel good here. But I don’t know my future.

“There are two months left [of the season] and the most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and to go as far as possible in the [Europa] Conference League.

“I think there will be discussions between Arsenal and Marseille at the end of May or the beginning of June. That’s when we will decide.

“For sure, though, staying here [with Marseille] would not be a bad idea. On the contrary. I know the city, my team-mates, my coach... but it’s not just up to me.”

The fact that Saliba has yet to appear for the Gunners has often been a source of frustration for Arsenal fans but the Premier League side currently have a settled partnership of Ben White and Gabriel in the heart of the defence.

Arsenal are leading the race to claim the Premier League’s fourth Champions League qualification spot for next season and have been on an impressive run of form under Mikel Arteta.

Saliba is under contract at Arsenal until 2024.